Death Announcement For Nathaniel Wang’ombe Magu Of Anna Texas

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden death of Nathaniel Wang’ombe Magu (Mutitu) of Anna TX which occurred on Tuesday November 17th 2020.

Mr Magu had worked for TDCJ Estelle Unit in Huntsville Texas before joining Vynera Transportation Company where he worked till his demise.

He is the son to Hannah Njoki of Ng’arua Nyahururu and Late Peter Magu.

Loving husband to Jane Kinga of (Anna Texas). Dad to Millicent Muthoni (Milly) of Collins College, Peter Wang’ombe of Anna Middle school & John Wang’ombe of Sue Rattan Elementary.

Brother to Late Ruth Wandia, Rueben Mwangi, Solomon Kinyua, Simon Ndungu, Mercy Wangui, Jane Wambui, Joyce Wanjiru Esther Nyaruai.

Cousin to Ann Njoki Kairu & Daniel Mwangi of Allen TX among many others in Kenya.

Your prayers and financial support at this time of grief are highly appreciated as we continue to social distance due to COVID-19.

More details will follow.

For financial support, please

Cashapp or zelle to:

Jane Kinga: 972-480-7954

https://cash.app/$JaneKinga

Millicent Muthoni: 214-830-3809

https://cash.app/$millymuthoni

For other information and details contact

Njoki Kairu: 972-567-8475

Daniel Mwangi: 214-583-7634

Serah Mwithiga: 972-201-7689

Gitari: 2144760983

Mugo: 206-549-9735

Betty: 817-217-3108

Jimmy: 936-577-5733

Kigo: 214-235-2606

Source-https://captainrtv.com/

