Death Announcement For Nathaniel Wang’ombe Magu Of Anna Texas
Death Announcement For Nathaniel Wang’ombe Magu Of Anna Texas
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden death of Nathaniel Wang’ombe Magu (Mutitu) of Anna TX which occurred on Tuesday November 17th 2020.
Mr Magu had worked for TDCJ Estelle Unit in Huntsville Texas before joining Vynera Transportation Company where he worked till his demise.
He is the son to Hannah Njoki of Ng’arua Nyahururu and Late Peter Magu.
Loving husband to Jane Kinga of (Anna Texas). Dad to Millicent Muthoni (Milly) of Collins College, Peter Wang’ombe of Anna Middle school & John Wang’ombe of Sue Rattan Elementary.
Brother to Late Ruth Wandia, Rueben Mwangi, Solomon Kinyua, Simon Ndungu, Mercy Wangui, Jane Wambui, Joyce Wanjiru Esther Nyaruai.
Cousin to Ann Njoki Kairu & Daniel Mwangi of Allen TX among many others in Kenya.
Your prayers and financial support at this time of grief are highly appreciated as we continue to social distance due to COVID-19.
More details will follow.
For financial support, please
Cashapp or zelle to:
Jane Kinga: 972-480-7954
https://cash.app/$JaneKinga
Millicent Muthoni: 214-830-3809
https://cash.app/$millymuthoni
For other information and details contact
Njoki Kairu: 972-567-8475
Daniel Mwangi: 214-583-7634
Serah Mwithiga: 972-201-7689
Gitari: 2144760983
Mugo: 206-549-9735
Betty: 817-217-3108
Jimmy: 936-577-5733
Kigo: 214-235-2606
Source-https://captainrtv.com/
Death Announcement For Nathaniel Wang’ombe Magu Of Anna Texas