Death Announcement For Patrick Macharia Kooro Of Union, New Jersey

It is with humble acceptance of God's will that we announce the promotion to glory of Patrick Macharia Kooro that occurred in Dallas, TX on Saturday, 11/28/20 after a short illness. He was husband to Ruth Kooro (NJ), father to Stephen and Peris Kooro (both of Dallas) and brother to Jane Njuguna (DE). The family lived in Union, NJ for many years and is in the process of relocating back to Kenya. Macharia was a great uncle, grandpa, and friend to many in Kenya, the US and Diaspora at large.

Macharia’s wish and request from the family is to be laid to rest in Kenya. It is our humble request and with humility that we seek your assistance in prayer and financial support so that we can get our departed brother to his final resting place in Kenya . Mr Macharia’s body is scheduled to leave for Kenya on Friday the December 4th. A few family members will be traveling to Kenya.

Kindly reach out to support and uplift the family. Financial assistance can be forwarded via *CashApp/Zelle:*

Charles Waweru Kairu:$CharlesWaweru

Zelle – 908-451-4144

For more information please contact

*Contact Information:*

1. Gichingiri Muchiri – 732 841 5658

2. Michael Munyiri – 908 812 7967

3. Mburu Ndungu – 908 227 1123

4. Samuel Wathobio – 908 472 7922

5. Serah Munyiri – 908 812-7965

6. Mugure Njoroge – 862 432-9042

7. Peter Wanyoike – 862 279- 8775

8. Ruth Kooro – 908 347 -7718

9. Jane Njuguna – 302379-2298

10. Dr John Mwaura – 717 439 4981

Be blessed and thanks immensely for your prayers and support.

2 Tim 4:7: I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.

Please join one of the WhatsApp groups below. *You only need to join one group*

*MACHARIA KOORO Farewell#1*

*MACHARIA KOORO Farewell#2*

