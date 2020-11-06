Death Announcement For Rose Kimani Of Austell, GA

It is with heavy hearts and humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the promotion to glory of *Rose Kimani*

Rose came to visit her daughters on *10/04/2020* She was immediately taken to Kennestone hospital from the airport and admitted for 3 days. She was discharged and later diagnosed with stage four uterine cancer on *11/04/2020* and passed away on the same day surrounded by family at WellStar Cobb Hospital in Austell, GA.

Rose was *Caroline Kimani’s (Smyrna District), Evelyn Hampton’s & Valentine Kimani’s* mum.

Please uplift this family in Prayers as they mourn the loss of their mum.

The family is making arrangements to have the body transported back to Kenya for burial and final send-off.

For financial support, please use:

*Caroline Kimani*

*Cashapp# 470-312-7693* *$RoseKimaniMemorial*

*Zelle # 470-312-7693*

*Contact Info*

Elder Catherine Njogu 678-651-4282

Elder Philip Gitura – 404-207-3434

DC Janet Njuguna – 404-663-5170

Liz Kamau – 404-953-0585

Carol Kimani – 470-312-7693