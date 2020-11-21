Justice Njoki Ndungu: Biography, Husband, Age and children

Justice Njoki Ndungu’s full names are Njoki Susanna Ndungu. In professional circles she is referred to as Hon. Lady Justice Njoki Susanna Ndungu. She was born on 20 September 1965.

Njoki attended the Kenya High School for her Secondary education. After Kenya High School she attended the Valley Secretarial College in Nairobi to do her secretarial course.

She later joined the University of Nairobi to pursue a career in Law. She holds a Masters of Law (LL.M) in Human Rights and Civil Liberties from the University of Leicester in England.

She also holds a diploma in Women’s Human Rights from the World University Services, Austria.

Njoki Ndungu career

Njoki Susanna Ndungu begun her career between 1989-1993 at the Office of the Attorney General as a State Counsel.

She later worked as a Programme Officer (Civic Education) with the Institute For Education in Democracy until 1995.

In 1995 she moved and worked for one year at UNHCR Kenya Branch Office as a National Protection Officer.

Between 2000 – 2002 she worked as a Political Analyst for the Organization of African Unity, (OAU) which is now Africa Union.

Njoki Ndungu nominated MP

Njoki Susanna Ndungu was nominated to the 9th Parliament by the National Alliance Rainbow Coalition – NARC to serve as a nominated member of Parliament between 2003-2007.

In the 9th Parliament Njoki Susanna Ndungu served on the following Parliamentary Committees

Departmental Committee on Administration of Justice and Legal Affairs Departmental Committee on Defense and Foreign Affairs Select Committee on the Constitution of Kenya Committee on Conflict and International Cooperation (PAP)

Njoki Susanna Ndungu also moved several private members bills including

Motion on Maternity Benefits Amendments on Maternity and Paternity Rights in Employment Act 2007 Key human rights amendments to the Refugee Bill Sexual Offenses Bill, 2006

She is the architect of the Sexual Offences Act 2006, and of amendments to the Employment Act 2007 providing for paid maternity and paternity leave.

Njoki Ndungu supreme court

Hon. Lady Justice Njoki Susanna Ndungu is a Judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya. She was appointed to the inaugural Supreme Court on June 11, 2011.

Njoki Ndungu awards

Justice Njoki Susanna Ndungu sat as a member of the Committee of Experts that drafted the Kenyan Constitution and has received international and national recognition for her work

Njoki Ndungu was awarded

The UN Person of the Year in Kenya 2006 The International Commission of Jurists – Jurist of the Year Award 2006 Presidential Commendation of the rank of the Elder of the Burning Spear (EBS) in the same year 2006. Justice Njoki Susanna Ndung’u was more recently awarded the rank of Chief of the Burning Spear (CBS)

Njoki Ndungu husband

Njoki Ndungu is not yet married although she has a child. She is a single mother

Njoki Ndungu Children

In 2013, Njoki Susanna Ndungu gave birth to a baby. This was the period when the 2013 presidential elections petitions were going on.

Njoki Ndungu age

Since Njoki Ndungu was born in 1965, as at 2016 she is 51 years old

Njoki Ndungu Wealth, Salary, Investments

Justice Njoki Susanna Ndungu’s Salary as Supreme Court judge is Ksh. 757,770 basic salary and Ksh. 324,758 in allowances totaling to Ksh. 1,082,528.

