Kenya Has The Most Expensive International Schools in Africa

The International Schools Database 2020, has ranked Kenya’s cluster of schools as the most expensive in Africa.

According to the report, the most expensive international schools in Kenya charge an average of Ksh 3,245,932 in school fees per year.

Kenya has a well-established private, international schools sector serving both expatriates and local elites, with schools clustered around Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru and Kisumu.

The vast majority teach in English and offer a British curriculum but International Baccalaureate (IB) programmes are increasingly popular.

International Schools Report 2020. FILE

There are six IB World Schools in Kenya, all of which are authorized to offer the International Baccalaureate Diploma.

Three IB programs are offered by Aga Khan Academy schools in Nairobi and Mombasa, while Braeburn Garden Estate School, which is part of the home-grown Braeburn education group, offers the IB Diploma alongside A-levels.

The Braeburn group runs seven schools in Kenya of which four are based in and around Nairobi, with the others are in Mombasa, Kisumu and Nanyuki. The schools follow the English national curriculum leading to A-levels and IGCSEs and two of them offer weekly boarding.

Other international schools in Kenya include: Kenton College Preparatory School, GEMS Cambridge International School, German School Nairobi, Greensted International Schools, St Andrew’s Senior School among others.

In late 2017, St Andrews Turi become the talk of social media after its fees structure and menu were leaked to the public.

Year 7 and 8 full board students were recorded as paying Ksh 730,000 in school fees per term.

In the latest International School Fees report 2020, South Africa had the lowest maximum prices for international education in Africa (Ksh 627,798).

Kampala in Uganda was highlighted as the most affordable city in Africa for international schooling with the lowest minimum international school fees of Ksh 67,303 per year.

Here below is the list of 5 Most Expensive Schools in Kenya.

5. Kenton College Preparatory School

Located in the leafy suburb of Kileleshwa in Nairobi in a 35-acre land parcel, pupils at this one-of-a-kind institution some of the most excellent facilities money can buy.

4. The Banda School

Located on Magadi Road opposite the Nairobi National Park, in the tranquil suburb of Karen, this international school is ranked among the best in Kenya and one of the largest Independent Association of Prep Schools (IAPS) outside the UK.

3. Brookhouse Schools

This group of schools established in 1981 is synonymous with their yellow buses (before the Interior ministry gave a directive for all schools to paint their buses yellow) which are often seen plying the private residences in Runda and other leafy suburbs. Its Karen campus sits on 14 acres, right adjacent to the Nairobi National Park.

2. Peponi School

Established in 1989, the school employs a few external teachers to promote Karate, Tae-Kwondo, Trampolining, Chess and even Pottery. The main school facilities are utilised for activities such as swimming and tennis with the music department boasting of a world-class orchestra.

1. International School of Kenya

This is currently ranked as the most expensive school in the country, and it quite easy to see why. Nestled on 40 acres of a former coffee plantation in the Kitisuru suburbs of Nairobi, the school accommodates over 900 students from more than 60 different countries.

By EDDY MWANZA

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/