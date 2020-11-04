Kenyan lady stuck in Saudi Arabia needs travel documents for her baby girl

Gladys went to Saudi Arabia in February of this year, 2020 not knowing she was pregnant. Shortly after her arrival in Saudi Arabia, she discovered that she was pregnant. In September of this year she gave birth to a baby girl called Precious Kerubo Bonareri. She was hospitalized for quite some time. Upon her release from hospital she decided to go back home but she did not have air ticket back to Kenya.

Someone appealed for help on her behalf for an air ticket in the internet and this appeal reached me. I volunteered to pay for her air ticket back home. When I asked her about her passport and the travel documents for her new born baby, she told me that that her passport was withheld by the Kenyan partner Agency in Saudi Arabia called Rwasi. She said to me that on arrival in Saudi Arabia, her passport was taken away from her by that Agency called Rwasi in Saudi Arabia. But she had to request for the travel documents for her baby from the Kenyan Embassy in Saudi Arabia, so that the baby would be allowed to travel in a plane.

When she contacted the Kenyan Embassy in Saudi Arabia for assistance to be provided with travel documents for her one month baby, she was told that she had to provide the Embassy with a marriage certificate in order to be provided with the travel documents for her baby girl. Ms Gladys had never been married. She says her passport and her ID clearly show that she had never been married.

She is now stranded in Arabia. I have twice emailed the Kenyan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia using the email provided in the internet ([email protected]) but I have had no reply. I have tried to call the two Embassy telephone numbers (966114881238 and 966114882484) provided in the internet but the numbers do not get through. . I do not know why the Embassy would not solve such a small issue.

I have not asked the Embassy to pay for her air ticket, but all I have been pleading with the Embassy has been to assist the lady with the travel documents of her infant baby so that she can travel back home. I am appealing to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to intervene to help this lady who is stuck in Saudi Arabia. She only needs travel documents for her infant baby. I will help her with the rest.

Dr. Isaac Newton Kinity

Former Secretary General

Kenya Civil Servants Union.

Tel: +12036759354