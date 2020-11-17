Presidential Escort Officer Edward Saruni Legei Dies of Covid-19

Presidential Escort Unit officer and Celebrated Sharpshooter Edward Saruni Legei has passed on. Legei is reported to have succumbed to Covid-19 at the Nairobi Hospital on Tuesday, November 17.

According to Citizen Digital, Legei, who is also a four-time winner of the Kenya Open Bisley Championships, was taken ill on Friday, November 13.

“He developed chest complications on Friday and he drove himself to the hospital all the way from Kiserian. Upon admission he tested positive. Yesterday, we got the report he is no more,” a source told the publication.

The deceased, an acclaimed sharpshooter, was for a long time attached to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s security detail. He leaves behind a widow, Rose Lenkupae, whom he married at a colorful ceremony back in 2017.

Laikipia Woman Rep Cate Waruguru has since mourned the officer as a great friend and regretted his untimely death.

“He was like a limb to me and a great personal friend who held Laikipia and Laikipia North matters at his heart. He was Laikipian Warrior and the Four times winner of the Kenya Open fullbore Bisley Championships,” Waruguru stated.

The MP added that she and Legei had met two weeks ago and had a lengthy discussion on matters security and development in Laikipia North.

“We were to meet again to deliberate on the above issues but God did His wish before our plans were fulfilled,” she added.

Further, Waruguru passed her condolences to the family of the bereaved.

“Covid-19 is Real. Stay Safe,” she stated.