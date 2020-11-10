Sarah Wairimu file suit to deny Tob Cohen’s sister access to investments

Sarah Cohen Wairimu, the widow of the late Dutch billionaire Tob Cohen filed a suit seeking to deny the deceased’s sister and relatives access to his investments.

Wairimu through her lawyer Philip Murgor asked the court to stop the registrar of births and deaths from issuing Cohen’s death certificate to his sister, Gabrielle Van Straten.

She argued that they are likely to disinherit her from investments that Cohen and Wairimu owned jointly.

The embattled widow who is facing murder charges also wants the court to declare her case a mistrial.

Wairimu stated that the case was built on hearsays, defending herself from allegations that she kidnapped and murdered her husband. The will, she added, was doctored to deny her from inheriting Cohen’s billions.

In the petition challenging the case, she claimed that Cohen was murdered by people known to him who are protected by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

“He was murdered by people who wanted to grab our Ksh 500 million matrimonial home in Kititsuru, Nairobi. They plotted my arrest then colluded with investigators to implicate me after dumping his body in a septic tank,” Wairimu alleged.

In the will, Cohen divided his estate between his sister Gabrielle Straten who got 50 percent and his nephew and niece who each got 25 percent.

Murgor added that Wairimu is seeking an order to compel DCI and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji to release her palatial home pending a determination of her case.

She also pushed the court to order DCI, DPP and Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai to fund her with Ksh 500 million for repairing and maintenance of her Kitisuru home.

On January 27, the court temporarily allowed her to access the house to pick her personal effects following an order barring her from entering the Kitisuru mansion.

Wairimu was arrested on August 28, 2019, following the disappearance of Tob Cohen on July 19, 2019.

She was subsequently charged with murder after Cohen’s body was found in an underground water tank at their Kitisuru home. Wairimu pleaded not guilty to all charges preferred against her.

By JOHN MBATI

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

