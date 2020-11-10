Gone Too Soon: Promotion to Glory For Jonathan Gichure of Knoxville, TN

It's with profound sadness that we announce the untimely passing of Jonathan Gichure on November 8th, 2020. He was the son of Bishop Gichure and Mary Gathoni Gichure of Kenya.

Jonathan was a resident of Knoxville, TN . He’s survived by wife, Tabitha Githengu and son Dylan.

Prayer and funeral arrangements meetings to be held at their residence, as well as, via Zoom from 5PM EST.

Kindly, reach out, support and uplift the family in however way you can.

For more information please contact:-

Jason Githengu

865-686-2118

Cash App $JGB1900

Attamay Githengu

865-455-3601

Cash App $Attamay

John Koigi Njoroge

+254 722 859 346

