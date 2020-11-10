Gone Too Soon: Promotion to Glory For Jonathan Gichure of Knoxville, TN

By Diaspora Messenger
Gone Too Soon: Promotion to Glory For Jonathan Gichure of Knoxville, TN
Gone Too Soon: Promotion to Glory For Jonathan Gichure of Knoxville, TNIt’s with profound sadness that we announce the untimely passing of Jonathan Gichure on November 8th, 2020. He was the son of Bishop Gichure and  Mary Gathoni Gichure of Kenya.
Jonathan was a resident of Knoxville, TN. He’s survived by wife, Tabitha Githengu and son Dylan.

Prayer and funeral arrangements meetings to be held at their residence, as well as, via Zoom from 5PM EST.
Kindly, reach out, support and uplift the family in however way you can.
For more information please contact:-
Jason Githengu
865-686-2118
Cash App $JGB1900
Attamay Githengu
865-455-3601
Cash App $Attamay
John Koigi Njoroge
+254 722 859 346

 

