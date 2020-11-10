Gone Too Soon: Promotion to Glory For Jonathan Gichure of Knoxville, TN

Gone Too Soon: Promotion to Glory For Jonathan Gichure of Knoxville, TNNEWSOBITUARIES By Diaspora Messenger On Nov 10, 2020 0 Share Gone Too Soon: Promotion to Glory For Jonathan Gichure of Knoxville, TNIt’s with profound sadness that we announce the untimely passing of Jonathan Gichure on November 8th, 2020. He was the son of Bishop Gichure and Mary Gathoni Gichure of Kenya.Jonathan was a resident of Knoxville, TN. He’s survived by wife, Tabitha Githengu and son Dylan.- Advertisement -Prayer and funeral arrangements meetings to be held at their residence, as well as, via Zoom from 5PM EST. More Related StoriesNEWS Death Announcement: Stephen Muriithi was tragically shot in… NEWS Death Announcement For Rose Kimani Of Austell, GA OBITUARIES Sudden death of Mary Stella Ngonyo of Lowell Massachusetts NEWS Gone too Soon: The passing away of Annah Maitho of Atlanta,… Kindly, reach out, support and uplift the family in however way you can.For more information please contact:-Jason Githengu865-686-2118Cash App $JGB1900Attamay Githengu865-455-3601Cash App $AttamayJohn Koigi Njoroge+254 722 859 346 Gone Too Soon: Promotion to Glory For Jonathan Gichure of Knoxville, TNLike this:Like Loading... 0 Share