Study Abroad: Kenyans to benefit from 120 Hungarian scholarships

The scramble for 120 Hungarian scholarships kicks off next week when Ministry of Education will call for qualified persons to apply.

University Education PS Simon Nabukwesi said there will be competitive slots for undergraduate; graduate and doctoral studies programmes up for grabs.

He said that some 40 scholarships for graduate (MA/MSc) studies will be advertised next week competitive fields of Agricultural Science, Computer Science and Information Technology and Legal Science.

Kenyans interested to pursue Economic Science, Engineering Science, medical and Health Science and Natural Science fields will also benefit.

Another 20 scholarships will be advertised for undergraduate (BA/BSc) studies in the fields of Agricultural Science, Computer Science and Information Technology, Economic Science, Engineering Science, Health Science, Sport Science and Natural Science.

Nabukwesi also said that some 20 scholarships will be advertised annually for full Doctoral (PhD/DLA) studies in any field of interest.

“We shall also advertise 20 scholarships annually for one? tier master’s studies in the fields of general medicine, dentistry, pharmacology, architecture, and veterinary medicine,” said Nabukwesi.

The details emerged during signing of a new memorandum of understanding on the stipendium Hungaricum scholarship programme between Ministry of Education and representatives of Hungarian Government.

