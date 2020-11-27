VIDEO: Kenyans React to Public Marriage Proposal that Backfired

A stunt video of a man proposing at Kencom in the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) has gone viral after the woman turned him down in the presence of citizens who had gathered to witness the short ceremony.

In the video, the man was seen on his knees proposing to the lady who responded by saying no. The woman questioned her boyfriend’s choice of proposing.

“He is my boyfriend but he did not have to do this publicly,” the woman was heard saying as the man bent in embarrassment.

Some men who were in the vicinity tried to convince the lady to accept the young man’s hand in marriage but their pleas fell on deaf ears.

The woman went ahead to allege that she would break off the relationship with the man.

The video has since been confirmed to be a prank meant to elicit a social conversation.

“It achieved its intended aim as Kenyans widely reacted, giving their views on what a marriage proposal ought to be,” Wendy, the lady being proposed to stated.

However, it has elicited emotions online with a section of men claiming that it is weak for a man to propose on his knees.

“He should stop watching soaps and act like one of the protagonists,” one Isaac Kariuki stated.

“Though they might just be acting, kneeling for men is just not right,” another user stated.

Speaking to Kenyans.co.ke, marriage counselor Benjamin Zulu stated that a woman would publicly refuse a man’s proposal if it is used to manipulate her.

He argued that for a woman to deny the proposal, something might have been wrong or the relationship may not have been ripe.

“Maybe the two were not on good terms at the time and a man decides to propose… People may jump to conclusions and blame the woman for not accepting the man’s hand in marriage but may not know things that might have transpired prior to the proposal.

“That was not a proposal but an apology,” Zulu added.

