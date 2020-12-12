Celibacy: The Kenyan Catholic Bishop Married To A Nun

The Catholic Church is famed for one thing, and that one is celibacy. Here, the ordained men of God make vows never to touch a woman all their lives as now they are married to the Ministry of the Gospel.

However, cases of many a priest struggling with heart issues are legendary with some deciding to keep women secretly.

Two months ago, a married woman in Zambia was found dead in the house of a priest in an incident that led to the excommunication of the priest father Abel Mwelwa from the church.

The lady who was a leader of women’s league had deceived her husband that she was attending a funeral only for her 40 days to reach in a catastrophic way.

Away from those priests who choose to do it secretly, we also have those who have come out openly declaring that they are in love and even do weddings.

One such a case is Bishop Godfrey Shiundu who married a Nun Stella Nangila in 2006 and lived happily thereafter.

According to a story by standard, Bishop Shiundu is leading a breakaway faction that goes by the name Economical Catholic Church of Christ (reformed Catholic church RCC ) which already has branches headed by other married priests.

Asked on why he stopped being celibate Shiundu minced no words. “When you on a journey and encounter a problem, you change tact. Life is not static. It’s dynamic,” he enthused.

His deputy father Felix Malo who left in 2005 after serving for 8 years claimed that he could not continue lying to himself about celibacy. He has two children a daughter and a son. By then he was ministering at RCC Ikonyero Kakamega.

“We are not the vilest of sinners by choosing to have a wife as helper. If anything we worship in every aspect as any other Catholics and are Catholic by all rights. There is no need for our brothers blocking us from accessing the pope. Who knows, the pretentious brothers could slide to our side one day. Celibacy is no joke,” said Fr Malo.

But, what does the bible says about marriage?

The bible couldn’t ignore such a pertinent issue and hence there are very many verses that advise men of God to marry. One such is found in the book of 1 corinthians 7:9 appostle paul says that it’s better to marry than burn with Passions and lusts.

Bishop Emmanuel Milingo and wife Anna Soon who wedded in 2001 having brocken away from Catholic church.

1 Timothy 2: 1-12 A bishop then must be blameless, the husband of one wife, vigilant, sober, of good behaviour.

It’s therefore clear that no man whether of God or anyother is prohibited from marrying. In this case of Catholic, the priests and nuns have only violated church laws but not the Laws of God because God himself wants people to marry and sire children.

what do you think about these priests? Feel free to share your thoughts and comments on this on our comments platform.

Source-https://ke.opera.news/

