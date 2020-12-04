Former Kenyan UK based Councilor Munyambu to vie for president 2022

Former Kenyan UK based Councilor Munyambu to vie for president 2022

A Kenyan Diaspora man who once served as a civic leader in the UK has said he is returning home to vie for the presidency in the 2022 General Election.

Daniel Munyambu was elected in Basildon, a white majority ward in Essex County in England, on the Labour Party.

- Advertisement -

In a statement announcing his plans to return home, Munyambu, who like President Uhuru Kenyatta hails from Gatundu South Constituency in Kiambu, said he was driven by the desire to bring real change in the country.

“I am ready to come back home to assist my motherland from the vast experience I gained abroad,” said the politician.

He criticised the notion of political elitism that has dominated Kenyan politics.

“Kenyans are not naïve and deserve accountable leadership to promote equal opportunities for all irrespective of their social background,” said Munyambu.

Conceding that the current constitution was ambiguous, Munyambu said that prioritising a law change over the wellbeing of the population was immoral.

“The priority by the government should be to secure Covid-19 vaccine and make it available for free to all Kenyans,” he said.

He also urged Kenyans to be cautious about constitutional changes that are driven by selfish hidden agenda, observing that “countries characterised by multiple laws are destined to fail.”

In 2015, Munyambu unsuccessfully contested for member of parliament seat in Thurrock, United Kingdom and declared interest in State House in 2017 before opting to back Jubilee Party candidate Uhuru Kenyatta.

By FIDELIS KABUNYI

Source-https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/

Former Kenyan UK based Councilor Munyambu to vie for president 2022