Gone Too Soon: Promotion to glory for Francis Irungu of Oklahoma City

It is with great sadness and humble acceptance that we announce the sudden death of Mr. Francis Irungu after a very brief but bravely fought battle with complications resulting from a stroke. He passed away yesterday afternoon, Thursday Dec 30th, while undergoing care in the ICU unit at Mercy Hospital-OKC. May his Soul Rest in Eternal Peace✝️

Francis was 53yrs old and a long time (19yrs) resident of Oklahoma City. He spent a majority of his time in OKC carrying out his Nightingale Pledge and exercising his sworn duty to protect and take care of his patients as a Licensed Practical Nurse.

He leaves behind his only son and next of kin, 33yr old Martin Irungu, of Nairobi, Kenya, his 87yr old mother Pricilla Wangari of Nyeri, Kenya and 2 grandchildren, 7yr old Francis Irungu and 5 year old Eustace Maina.

Francis was a quiet man of few words and although he was not known to many, his son and the few friends that knew him can attest to the fact that he was a humble, caring, generous, loving father, son and loyal friend who would go to great lengths to help support his family, help his friends and serve his patients diligently in their time of need.

I humbly request that we all come together as a community and friends to condole with and assist this family as they have no one else to turn to at this time of need. There’s a great financial challenge to help meet travel and funeral expenses as Martin gets ready to travel to the Oklahoma to pay his last respects and help make decisions pertaining to his dads last/dying wishes.

Due to Covid-19 precautions, we’ll be organizing a virtual meeting for prayers via zoom. Date and Time to be announced soon.

For now, Contributions can be sent to the following:

💲CashApp: Moses Njengah: $MozCash

💲CashApp: Mercy Muigai: $4321m 💰Zelle®: 4056411837

🇰🇪Mpesa/Wave: Martin Irungu: +254715090616

GoFundMe: To follow

FaceBook Donations: To follow

For further information/questions, please contact:

Moses Njengah at (405) 641-1837 or Mercy Muigai at (405) 414-7221

We’d like to especially thank Dr. Craig and his team of physicians & nurses at Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City for taking care of Francis since Christmas morning when he was admitted into their ICU unit, Father Gabriel, Chaplain at Mercy Hospital for visiting, announting and administering Francis’s last rites, Mercy Muigai & her sister Ruth who’ve been by his side these last few days and everyone else that’s reached out and prayed for the family. Thank you!!🙏🙏

“Naked came I out of my mother’s womb, and naked shall I return thither: the Lord gave, and the Lord hath taken away; blessed be the name of the Lord.” Job 1:21

