Certified Homes Christmas Party With Korogocho Families

By Lewis Mwiti
0

Certified Homes Christmas Party With Korogocho Families

Certified Homes Christmas Party With Korogocho FamiliesCertified Homes management and staff celebrated Christmas holiday by organizing a party for vulnerable families at Korogocho slums.

On the 25th of December Certified Homes organized a massive party of feeding the less fortunate in the society at the Korogocho slums. The event was very successful because there was enough food and beverage drinks for everyone who attended.

The developer pledged to continue supporting the residents of Korogocho especially in training and financing SMEs.

The philanthropist Managing Director Peter Nyaga emphasized on need of corporates to support and assist the less fortunate in the society especially during this festive season.
Certified Homes promised to organize another feeding programme during New Year holiday.
Certified Homes Ltd specializes in construction of affordable houses, currently they are selling apartments in Kahawa Sukari.

