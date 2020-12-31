Kenyan Woman Dies In Saudi Arabia Days Before Returning To Kenya

A family of a Kenyan woman Fedinanda Kavuu Nzau who was working in Saudi Arabia is in mourning following the loss of their daughter through a tragic road accident.

Fedinanda Kavuu Nzau, 29, perished in a road accident on Tuesday, December 29 in a car she was riding in together with her employer’s son. They both perished as well as the driver of the vehicle.

Earlier there was an appeal to notify her family as there was no contact in her phone that would be used to notify them.

However, after opening a WhatsApp group, Nzau’s family was finally notified of the horrific tragedy.

One of her relatives said that the deceased was set to fly back to Kenya on January 1. Her body will be flow back to Kenya on Friday for burial.

“Hello family… We have lost one of us through road accident…. She together with the driver and the boss son lost their lives… Pray for her family.. She was to travel. On Friday.

I had to edit this…She is our family member as soon as the boss posted… We got the message Called n (sic) cleared everything…She will be brought back home on Friday… Same day she was to come.. Rem us in your prayers,” Mary Ann wrote in one of the Facebook groups notifying other Kenyans in Saudi Arabia.

