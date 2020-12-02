Shipping To Kenya From USA: Homeland 254 Logistics

By Diaspora Messenger
Shipping To Kenya From USA: Homeland 254 Logistics
Homeland 254 Logistics is a Shipping Company that  Specialize in: Heavy equipment transportation and Shipping. Assist in Purchase through our source agents.
SERVICES: We pickup at your home or business for a minimal fee.
CUSTOMS: We handle all customs and duties. Pay for your Consignment in the US and We handle the rest.
CHARITY: At Homeland254 Logistics, We aim to Enrich the lives of disadvantaged children in Kenya. 10% Discount on Charity Shipments

 *Last shipment 2020* Nov 14th – PA NJ NY, November 28th – DE, MD,December 5th – MA, Greater New England. Download Our New App by following the link below https://kenya.appv.biz CALL US-Tel: 610-969-5177. EMAIL US [email protected]
ADDRESS 113 S 10th St. Coplay, PA 18037. Website https://www.homeland254logistics.com/

 

 

Shipping To Kenya From USA: Homeland 254 Logistics

