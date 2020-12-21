Story of a Kenyan Man Who Slapped Daniel Arap Moi Twice

NEWSKENYA NEWS
By Diaspora Messenger
0

Story of a Kenyan Man Who Slapped Daniel Arap Moi Twice

Story of a Kenyan Man Who Slapped Daniel Arap Moi Twice During the time of Kenyatta’s presidency, Daniel Arap Moi was a toothless vice president who was highly regarded as an outsider in Kenyatta’s exclusively Kikuyu inner circle.

Although Moi was legally James Erastus Mungai’s senior, the police commandant- like other powerful Kikuyu government officials-enjoyed humiliating Moi. Some of these instances are captured in Moi’s authorized biography Moi: The Making of An African Statesman authored by Andrew Morton.

- Advertisement -

Andrew narrates an incident in 1975 when Moi returned from an OAU meeting in Kampala, only for James Mungai to accuse him of bringing guns as part of a conspiracy to oust President Kenyatta.

Mungai is said to have conducted a search for the weapons, ordering his men to search Moi’s offices at the Nakuru Oil and Flour Mills. As this was not enough Morton adds that on two occasions Mungai slapped Moi in the face in front of President Kenyatta at State House Nakuru.

After Moi complained to Kenyatta the President replied by asking a rhetorical question” Who is the minister in charge of the police?”

More Related Stories
NEWS

The Powerful men behind Daniel Arap Moi’s two-decade grip on…

NEWS

Daniel Moi’s Will On Vast Multi-Billion Property…

NEWS

Hatred and tribal tendencies: How Moi thwarted scheme to…

NEWS

Moi loved wine ‘Dawa ya Wazee’ says his physician Dr David…

Morton writes.”Moi was a very scared man. Each night he prayed, knowing that he could have been assassinated any time. Even so, he was troubled as he was holding on to his job by the skin of his teeth,”

Shortly after Moi assumed power, Mungai took a long and rough road trip from Nakuru to Lokitaung where he fled to Sudan and later flew to exile in Switzerland. Two months later he returned to Kenya after learning that Moi was not interested in revenge. The ex-police commandant was even allowed to retire in peace.

By wanjogunewshubcreator

Source-https://ke.opera.news/

 

Story of a Kenyan Man Who Slapped Daniel Arap Moi Twice

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: