Daniel Arap Moi had died 14 times before his actual death

Press secretary Lee Njiru has narrated how Kenyans ‘killed’ retired president Daniel Moi before his actual death on February 4, 2020.

“Since 1983, I have been counting on a piece of paper and he has died 14 times according to the ill will of people,” he said.

He was speaking at Citizen TV on Tuesday morning where he confirmed that the former president has ‘now’ died.

“…but this is real death..this is final.. it comes with a finality. We have to stay with it.. I don’t know whether I am to send a message of condolence because I am the bereaved,” he said.

Last year, the government condemned the fake news circulating on social media about the health of former President Daniel Moi.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the former President is doing well.