The haunting case of Kenyan Diaspora Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir

But now, the Delahunty family — and many more like them — are facing something even more tragic. According to police, Delahunty’s death was no accident, but instead the work of one of the most prolific serial killers in Texas history. The haunting case is featured on tonight’s episode of PEOPLE (the TV Show!).

Authorities have now charged former health care worker Billy Chemirmi r, 47, in the deaths of Delahunty and 13 other elderly people in Dallas and Collin Counties between 2016 and 2018. Civil lawsuits name him as a suspect in at least eight more.

“Chemirmir used his healthcare experience to his advantage, targeting and exploiting seniors, some of the most vulnerable people in our community,” then-Plano police chief Gregory W. Rushin said in a March 2018 press conference. “This is terribly disturbing.”

Chemirmir has pleaded not guilty, and his lawyers say that the cases against him are largely circumstantial. But authorities say that they have a mountain of evidence against him, including surveillance video, DNA evidence and even an eyewitness account of a 91-year-old woman who survived one of his alleged attacks.

A Kenyan immigrant with permanent resident status in the U.S., Chemirmir is being held in the Dallas County Jail on $11.6 million bond, pending a 2021 trial date.