Kenyan Woman Looking for a Lost Brother Simon kipngetich koskei in USA

Have you seen him?? A Kenyan Lady by the name of Irene Yosei Sawe is looking for her brother Simon kipngetich koskei who came to the US in 1997. According to Irene, the brother was in touch with the family for a few years until 2002 but after that they lost contact and his whereabout is unknown.

Simon koskei was born on 8th January 1974 and his last known location was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Family investigations reveals that has an active credit card and has moved quite a bit.

Irene says that the mother misses Simon very much and she is constantly crying and longing to see him. She is kindly asking for assistance to trace the brother. Anybody with information about Simon koskei’s whereabout is requested to contact: Irene Yosei Sawe 1(617)595-3898 or Valerie Koech Godfrey 1(678)476-5475.

