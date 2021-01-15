DP Ruto Gifts Isaac Ruto A Wheelbarrow After Joining His Team

Former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto, a longtime critic of Deputy President William on Friday, January 15, welcomed the DP to the county in an event attended by residents.

During the event, DP Ruto welcomed the ex-governor to join his team and in the event gifted him a wheelbarrow.

“I have come with Isaac Ruto, the man whose party symbol is gumboots. Today we will give him a Wheelbarrow, then he disassociates himself with gumboots,” the DP stated.

The wheelbarrow gifted to former Governor Isaac Ruto on January 15, 2021. TWITTER

The wheelbarrow which is Ruto’s hustler nation signature slogan was mounted on top of a vehicle in the convoy.

The DP was more than happy to welcome the former governor to the ‘hustler movement’

“People are saying you have to join them in the hustler movement. This is the only option available for you,” he stated.

On his part, Isaac Ruto welcomed the DP to Bomet as he hinted at a possible collaboration.

“All is well in Bomet. (DP) these people are saying they will give you what you want (the Presidency) and in turn give me what I want (Bomet gubernatorial position),” Isaac stated.

During the rally, DP Ruto also dismissed claims by ODM leader Raila Odinga that the country should consider rotational presidency as an attempt to ethnicize the 2022 succession politics.

“We want to tell those telling us of the rotational presidency, we are not interested in leadership that is arrived at through lottery, ethnicity, clan, and other petty issues, we want leaders elected on account of their vision, plan, and manifesto,” the DP stated.

Ruto also took a swipe at the handshake reiterating his initial claims that it had derailed the government’s development agenda.

