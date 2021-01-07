How a typical off-campus student accommodation look like in USA

By Bob Mwiti


How a typical off-campus student accommodation look like in USAHave you ever wondered how a typical good off-campus student accommodation look like here in USA?

Well, in this video we take you on a tour of where one of our Airlift students will be spending his time for the next 2 years studying his Master of Business Analytics & Information Systems program at the University Of South Florida.

In this video you will also get to watch some of the student’s beach shenanigans at the St. Pete beach in Florida, USA. Enjoy watching!

 

If you want to  be part of our movement of brilliant students, we offer two amazing and very unique programs for those interested studying their Master’s in USA. The 2 packages are;

  1. The Kenya Airlift Master’s Program Package. Our Kenya Airlift Master’s program is a very unique program crafted to fit those brilliant Kenyans who scored at least a B in KCSE combined with a 2nd class division and have the desire to study IT related Master’s programs at select universities in USA. This program is only open to Kenyan nationalities. We source for  the tuition & living expenses funding and train students on IT Job skills as they pursue their Master’s. We also help with Job placement services after graduation.
  2. Regular Master’s Program Package. Our regular Master’s program is for those interested in studying IT or Business related Master’s programs in the US. Unlike the Kenya airlift program which is specifically for brilliant Kenyans who meet certain academic requirements, this program is for anybody who has the desire to study IT or Business-related master’s in the US.

Kindly check out more details about the 2 programs we have at our website at www.appstecamerica.com

BY BOB MWITI

 



