Kenyan born US actress Christine Wawira opens up on childbirth hypnosis

Christine Wawira Njagi, Kenyan born US-based actress and model formerly known as Naila Pierce, has revealed that her natural childbirth experience was painless thanks to a relatively known concept – Hypnobirthing.

According to online sources, Hypnobirthing is a birthing method that uses self-hypnosis and relaxation techniques to help a woman feel physically, mentally, and spiritually prepared and reduce her awareness of fear, anxiety and pain during childbirth.

- Advertisement -

In an exclusive interview with Standard Entertainment and Lifestyle, the 34-year-old actress who also doubles ups as a humanitarian revealed that she never thought she would experience a painless natural birth.

“My son’s birth inspired me. I had a pain free, drug free water birth. I didn’t know that it was possible to have a painless natural birth. I knew I had to tell others about it,” she said.

Divulging deep into her experience, Wawira revealed that experiencing painless birth inspired her to explore this birthing technique, and hence in 2019, she became a certified childbirth hypnosis instructor and doula.

“I’m a humanitarian at heart. I want to help people in this life. I want to leave my footprint on this earth. Childbirth is the most sacred moment of a human’s life, and women shouldn’t suffer or die during that time,” she revealed.

Hypnobirthing is a relatively known concept, and according to Wawira, who has lived on three different continents, the birth technique is slowly gaining traction across the globe.

Christine Wawira Njagi, Kenyan born US-based actress and model formerly known as Naila Pierce, has revealed that her natural childbirth experience was painless thanks to a relatively known concept – Hypnobirthing.

According to online sources, Hypnobirthing is a birthing method that uses self-hypnosis and relaxation techniques to help a woman feel physically, mentally, and spiritually prepared and reduce her awareness of fear, anxiety and pain during childbirth.

In an exclusive interview with Standard Entertainment and Lifestyle, the 34-year-old actress who also doubles ups as a humanitarian revealed that she never thought she would experience a painless natural birth.

“My son’s birth inspired me. I had a pain free, drug free water birth. I didn’t know that it was possible to have a painless natural birth. I knew I had to tell others about it,” she said.

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

Divulging deep into her experience, Wawira revealed that experiencing painless birth inspired her to explore this birthing technique, and hence in 2019, she became a certified childbirth hypnosis instructor and doula.

“I’m a humanitarian at heart. I want to help people in this life. I want to leave my footprint on this earth. Childbirth is the most sacred moment of a human’s life, and women shouldn’t suffer or die during that time,” she revealed.

Hypnobirthing is a relatively known concept, and according to Wawira, who has lived on three different continents, the birth technique is slowly gaining traction across the globe.

“Hypnobabies is gaining traction globally. There was a time when people doubted it because they did not understand what hypnosis really entails. The religious community still doesn’t understand it, but many are starting to learn about the medicinal benefits of hypnosis. A lot of people are wanting to have natural births without drugs, so childbirth hypnosis is being embraced more and more every day,” she added.

The US-based Kenyan actress is now on a mission to bring this birth technique to Kenya and eventually establish centers where waterbirth is an option for women all over Kenya. According to her, women in Kenya are eagerly waiting for the technique to be available in the country.

“I’ve been posting about this for years, and Kenyans have been very interested. They’ve been watching and asking questions. They are eagerly waiting for this to be available in Kenya. Many women have messaged me saying that they had easier labors because they were able to shift their perspective on childbirth after seeing my posts,” she disclosed.

To her, childbirth is a sacred human moment, and it should be a joyful and comfortable experience, thus the reason she is championing it and highly recommends it to women.

“I would highly recommend taking a childbirth hypnosis class. The class helps get rid of any fear that has been programmed in their subconscious mind and it teaches a woman how to fully relax during labor which in turn creates a joyful and comfortable birthing experience,” she said.

Source-https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/

Kenyan born US actress Christine Wawira opens up on childbirth hypnosis