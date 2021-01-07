Kenyan Man Found Dead in his apartment in Los Angeles, California

A Kenyan man Jonnah Githaiga was found dead in his apartment in Los Angeles, California on Jan 2nd 2021. The cause of death is not yet determined. The family has been informed and it is their wish to send his body back to Kenya.

Jonnah Githaiga was a loving father, son, brother and a friend to many. He has left behind a son who is very young. His kind soul will be greatly missed.

As we wait for further details, we are appealing for your support.

CashApp or Zelle – Lucy Speights +1310-213-6878

GoFundMe – https://gofund.me/ece8b238

God Bless You!

Please keep Jonah’s family in prayer.

Contacts: Lucy: 310-213-6878