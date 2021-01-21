Simeon Nyachae family issues update on former Cabinet Minister’s health

The family of Former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae has issued an update on the ex-presidential aspirant’s health.

This is after false reports claiming the statesman had died did rounds online on the night of Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

Speaking to Kenyans.co.ke, the veteran politician’s eldest son, who is also a judge in the East African Court of Justice in Arusha, Charles Nyachae dismissed the allegations as false, though admitting his father was unwell.

“Mzee is unwell and in hospital receiving care and treatment. The said rumours are unfortunate and untrue,” Charles stated.

Following the circulation of the news of demise online, a section of leaders responded, urging Kenyans to shun the false information and instead pray for the former Finance Minister’s recovery.

“I pray for us as Kenyans to learn to practice love daily and refuse hatred through false statements. To well-wishers, please continue to pray for grandfather in his old age and health issues from time to time,” Nyachae’s eldest son, Nyandusi Nyachae stated.

South Mugirango Member of Parliament Silvanus Osoro was first to confirm that Nyachae had been admitted at the Nairobi Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

The former Cabinet Minister stayed away from the limelight since his retirement and there had been reports of him battling illness.

In 2018, the Standard reported that Mzee Nyachae had been airlifted to London for treatment.

The publication had then reported that the renowned politician had been admitted to the Nairobi Hospital for a week after he tripped and fell in his Loresho home.

A week later he was admitted at the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit after developing chest complications. His family then decided to airlift him to London.

Nyachae has served in various ranks in government through the Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, Mzee Daniel Arap Moi and former President Mwai Kibaki regimes.

Mzee Kenyatta first appointed Nyachae as a district officer in Kangundo in 1960, as a district commissioner for Nyandarua in March 1963, and later a provincial commissioner for Central in 1964.

Nyachae served in the defunct provincial administration till 1979 and later as head of civil service under the Kenyatta regime, extending into retired President Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi’s rule.

He served as cabinet minister first for Agriculture, then 1998 for Finance under the Mzee Moi regime.

Nyachae joined elective politics in 1992 as an MP for Nyaribari Chache Constituency and was a vocal figure in politics until December 2007.

