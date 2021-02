Certified Homes Education Sponsorship Gives Hope To Ten Orphans



Ten Relief as 10 orphans get Sh. 500,000 school fees sponsorship from Certified Homes Ltd.Ten orphans who had given up their hopes and dreams of getting an education can now afford to smile. This is after real estate developer offered them an education sponsorship worth Sh. 500,000.

The real estate developer will extend Sh. 50,000 sponsorship to each kid for a period of three terms or one year. “Certified Homes Ltd has decided to step in as a Gold Sponsor for ten children,” said Peter Nyaga, the chief executive officer at Certified Homes . The children have been under the care of Dianah Kamande, who heads the Come Together Widows and Orphans Organization.

Mr. Nyaga added that his firm was moved to extend help to the venture because of its firm belief in nurturing the next generation. “We firmly believe in nurturing the next generation, and quality education is at the heart of this endeavor,” he said.

Over the past few months, Mr. Nyaga has sponsored up to 20 children in various secondary schools across the country. In any given instance, his generosity is reflected in the success of his business endeavors. Nyaga is currently leading Certified Homes in the development of affordable homes within Nairobi.

