Death Announcement For Mary Njeri Kamenwa of Los Angeles CA

It is with sadness that we announce the passing on of Mary Njeri Kamenwa of Los Angeles County, California. She was mother to Oliver, Susan, Allan, Judy, and Lydiah.

A loving mom in law to Pastor Moses Ndereva of Lifeline Community Church, Waweru Kanja, Grace & Nemmy Ngugi. Grandma to Denise, Kanja, Ashley, Amy, Kamenwa, Eric, Karuku, Maureen, and Anita.

Your prayers, encouragement, and support to the family are greatly appreciated.

You are invited for special prayers to minister to the family via zoom on:

*Friday* 02/12/21 7.30pm PST

*Saturday* 02/13/21 7:30PM PST

*Tuesday* 02/16/21 7:30PM PST

*Zoom Meeting ID*:

879 9327 7761

*Passcode*: llcf2020 (lower case)

*Zoom Meeting Link*

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 87993277761?pwd= Qytydjd3UmlKMnZlR2hVdWFJcFZ4QT 09

Our heartfelt thanks for your support at this difficult hour.

*Cashapp*: $Lydiahkamenwa

*Zelle*: 3109223758

For more info, please contact:

+1 (909) 521-2008 Allan

+1 (310) 279-8339- Judy

+1 (714) 900-8141 – Pst. Moses

May our good Lord richly bless you.

