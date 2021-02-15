Death Announcement For Mary Njeri Kamenwa of Los Angeles CA

NEWSOBITUARIES
By Diaspora Messenger
0

Death Announcement For Mary Njeri Kamenwa of Los Angeles CA

Death Announcement For Mary Njeri Kamenwa of Los Angeles CAIt is with sadness that we announce the passing on of Mary Njeri Kamenwa of Los Angeles County, California. She was mother to Oliver, Susan, Allan, Judy, and Lydiah.

A loving mom in law to Pastor Moses Ndereva of Lifeline Community Church,  Waweru Kanja, Grace & Nemmy Ngugi. Grandma to Denise, Kanja, Ashley, Amy, Kamenwa, Eric, Karuku, Maureen, and Anita.

- Advertisement -

Your prayers, encouragement, and support to the family are greatly appreciated.

You are invited for special prayers to minister to the family via zoom on:

*Friday* 02/12/21 7.30pm PST
*Saturday* 02/13/21 7:30PM PST
*Tuesday* 02/16/21 7:30PM PST

More Related Stories
OBITUARIES

Gone So Soon: Promotion To Glory for Rhoda Wambui of Silver…

NEWS

Death announcement for Francis Waweru Mbochi of Murungaru,…

NEWS

Gone so soon: Death Announcement for Boniface Ndiangui of…

NEWS

Kenyan Man Peter Gioko succumbs to Covid-19 in Alabama

*Zoom Meeting ID*:
879 9327 7761
*Passcode*: llcf2020 (lower case)

*Zoom Meeting Link*
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87993277761?pwd=Qytydjd3UmlKMnZlR2hVdWFJcFZ4QT09

Our heartfelt thanks for your support at this difficult hour.

*Cashapp*: $Lydiahkamenwa

*Zelle*: 3109223758

For more info, please contact:
+1 (909) 521-2008 Allan
+1 (310) 279-8339- Judy
+1 (714) 900-8141 – Pst. Moses

May our good Lord richly bless you.

Kenyan woman Catherine Gittao dies at her place of work in Worcester MA

Death Announcement For Mary Njeri Kamenwa of Los Angeles CA

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: