Gone So Soon For George Gacheru Kinuthia Of Worcester, Massachusetts

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of George Gacheru Kinuthia of Worcester, Massachusetts, who passed away on February 11, 2021, at the age of 47, leaving to mourn family and friends. Family and friends can send flowers and condolences in memory of the loved one. Leave a sympathy message to the family on the memorial page of George Gacheru Kinuthia to pay them a last tribute.

He was predeceased by : his father Joseph Kinuthia Gacheru. He is survived by : his wife Irene W. Kimani; his daughters, Arianna Wanja Gacheru of Worcester, Myles-Alvin M. Mwangi of Worcester and Maya-Rakel N. Mwangi of Worcester; his mother Lucy Wanja Kinuthia (Karagu) of Kenya; and his siblings, Miriam Wangari of Worcester, Petronila Wachu of Kenya, Julius Karagu of Florida and David Bachi of Kenya. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family, friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 19th 2021 from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM and on Saturday, February 20th 2021 from 10:00 AM to 10:30 AM at the Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel (370 Plantation St, Worcester, MA 01605). A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 20th 2021 at 10:30 AM at the Living Word Church (30 Tyler Prentice Rd, Worcester, MA 01605).

