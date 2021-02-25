Kenyan man Michael Gichuhi Wangondu Succumbs to Coved-19 in NJ

It is with profound sadness and acceptance of God’s will that the community and close friends of Michael (Mike) Wangondu Gichuhi announce his passing that occurred on Monday February 22, 2021 at Morristown Medical Center, New Jersey, following a month plus long intubated in ICU battling covid 19.

Michael was a fine polished man that lived his life for his kids. For over twenty years he worked at various agencies across Central New Jersey serving vulnerable and less fortunate members of our society, and never really took a break. He was finally looking forward to officially retiring back to Kenya when the cruel hand snatched him before accomplishing his dreams.
The body is still lying at the hospital awaiting logistical and direction from his family in Kenya regarding repatriation of his remains to Kenya, his desired final resting place.

We as friends of Michael are asking for any financial support you can give to help send Michael’s remains back home to his family. For more information please reach out to the following:

1. Bernard Oenga. 732-433-9754 .
2. James Kariuki. 973-727-8258.
3. John Gituka. 973-960-5217.

For financial support please send to:

Bernard Oengo’s cash up. 732-433-9754. $BenardBoenga

Kenyan man Michael Gichuhi Wangondu Succumbs to Coved-19 in NJ

