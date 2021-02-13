Gone so soon: Death Announcement for Boniface Ndiangui of Marietta, GA

It is with heavy hearts and humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce promotion to glory of Boniface Wangondu Ndiangui of Marietta, Georgia that occurred on 02/11/2021 in a fiery multicar crash on i-75N in Marietta, Georgia. He was husband to *Lydiah Wangondu* father to *Susan Wangechi Wangondu and Elijah Wangondu. Father-in -law/love to Samuel Njenga. Cousin to *Charles Wangondu and Joseph Wangondu all of Marietta, Georgia. He was brother in law/love to Alice Ngayuni of Seattle, Washington.

Please continue to Pray for the family as they mourn the tragic loss.

More details will be communicated later.

*Contact Info:*

Samuel Njenga

404 510 3495

Charles Wangondu

678 770 6087

Susan Wangondu

404 663 1285

Alice Ngayuni

206 429 1092

Benjamin Githinji

470 775 4978

Martha Mari(Wagithinji) 404 643 3261

Loise Mungai

404 396 0731

George Wambui

404 402 3085

