Gone so soon: Death Announcement for Boniface Ndiangui of Marietta, GA

Gone so soon: Death Announcement for Boniface Ndiangui of Marietta, GAIt is with heavy hearts and humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce promotion to glory of Boniface Wangondu Ndiangui of Marietta, Georgia that occurred on 02/11/2021 in a fiery multicar crash on i-75N in Marietta, Georgia. He was husband to *Lydiah Wangondu*  father to *Susan Wangechi Wangondu and Elijah  Wangondu. Father-in -law/love to  Samuel Njenga. Cousin to *Charles Wangondu and Joseph  Wangondu all of Marietta, Georgia. He was brother in law/love to  Alice Ngayuni  of Seattle, Washington.

Please continue to Pray for the family as they mourn the tragic loss.

More details will be communicated later.

*Contact Info:*
Samuel Njenga
404 510 3495
Charles Wangondu
678 770 6087
Susan Wangondu
404 663 1285
Alice Ngayuni
206 429 1092
Benjamin Githinji
470 775 4978
Martha Mari(Wagithinji)                          404 643 3261
Loise Mungai
404 396 0731
George Wambui
404 402 3085

