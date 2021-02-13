Gone so soon: Death Announcement for Boniface Ndiangui of Marietta, GA
Gone so soon: Death Announcement for Boniface Ndiangui of Marietta, GA
It is with heavy hearts and humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce promotion to glory of Boniface Wangondu Ndiangui of Marietta, Georgia that occurred on 02/11/2021 in a fiery multicar crash on i-75N in Marietta, Georgia. He was husband to *Lydiah Wangondu* father to *Susan Wangechi Wangondu and Elijah Wangondu. Father-in -law/love to Samuel Njenga. Cousin to *Charles Wangondu and Joseph Wangondu all of Marietta, Georgia. He was brother in law/love to Alice Ngayuni of Seattle, Washington.
Please continue to Pray for the family as they mourn the tragic loss.
More details will be communicated later.
*Contact Info:*
Samuel Njenga
404 510 3495
Charles Wangondu
678 770 6087
Susan Wangondu
404 663 1285
Alice Ngayuni
206 429 1092
Benjamin Githinji
470 775 4978
Martha Mari(Wagithinji)
Loise Mungai
404 396 0731
George Wambui
404 402 3085
Gone so soon: Death Announcement for Boniface Ndiangui of Marietta, GA