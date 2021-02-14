Optiven Joins Customer At Garden Of Joy Groundbreaking

Pomp and color, intertwined with dancing and deep laughter. All this took place at the Garden of Joy Machakos where an investor from Germany was on ground to begin of her house. Accompanied by family and friends, the event was reminiscent of a sweet homecoming and the unveiling of a dream come true.

Among the top guests at the memorable event was George Wachiuri, CEO Optiven Group together with fellow investors at the project. Speaking at the groundbreaking, Wachiuri welcomed investors from the diaspora confirming that with Optiven Limited, their investment is sure to lead to a sweet ending.

He noted that developments such as the groundbreaking ceremony at the Garden of Joy, were an indication of the realization of the Optiven vision to be realized by the year 2030. He said, “as Optiven Limited we are keen on seeing our goal coming to life. We exist to create 30,000 jobs by the year 2030. The various engagements at today’s ceremony means more people will now earn a living through gainful employment“.

He called on those investors skeptical about investing in real estate noting that, “we are humbled to have served over 7946 customers all of whom have title deeds. For 20 years we have continued to share in the joys of groundbreaking for Construction across our different projects and look forward to continuing.”.

Acknowledging the sentiments by Wachiuri, James Mugo, Senior Sales Manager for Diaspora added that Optiven Limited works with it’s customers to see to it that they invest smart and also receive their title deeds. Mugo, who has travelled widely said, “with Optiven Limited, we ensure you are updated on what happens on the ground and crown your investment by bringing the title deed where you are“. He encouraged investors to invest with Optiven Limited and be part of the Transformation process that includes philanthropy through Optiven Foundation.

The event today was a culmination of a journey to empowerment for the Customer who has been living in Germany for 30 years. She was glad that Optiven had made her dream possible to invest in Eastern area despite having come from the Lake region.

The Garden of Joy has experienced tremendous transformation. The project which was the launch pad for the GoGreenNaOptiven campaign has been installed with water, solar street lighting, security, and a caretaker on site. A number of investors also continue to build their dream home at this project.

