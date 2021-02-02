The 21st Century Looks So Surreal-Need for Data Science training in USA

If our forefathers came back to life today, they would find a world so sophisticated in a dimension that would be enough for them to seek permission to continue resting in peace.

However, it’s no doubt that the technological advancements of the day continue to amaze even those alive. When I was growing up, I always thought that for someone to work, communicate or meet people either formally or informally, physical presence was a must! How wrong would the 4th industrial revolution prove that I was!

Today, we are glaring at a situation whereby with increasing application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), human beings will continually be rendered jobless.

The fact that some tasks which formerly involved tremendous human input are being performed in the contemporary world with just a programmed computer command is scary! However, even as the situation looks gloomy for some professions, the rising need for experts in AI, ML, and Data Science is soaring up each new dawn.

Unfortunately, the available supply of these specialists cannot meet the underlying demand, making the job a thriving goldmine with the highest pay one will ever come across in the world.

To fill the gap and open our African community in the diaspora to a wide range of opportunities, Appstec America trains experts in Data Science (Specifically on Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning.

In fact, the training is FREE for students in our airlift program who are pursuing their Master’s in the US. As you think of navigating through this journey, the attached video gives you a glimpse of it all.

A Little Bit About Me!

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA. I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA.

I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs. On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well.

Keep your dream alive and never give up! To learn about my company’s amazing programs, please go to;

