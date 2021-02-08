VIDEO: Drama As Raila Kicks Obado Out Of Podium for coming Late

Migori Governer OKoth Obado was on Monday, February 8, kicked out of the podium by ODM party leader Raila Odinga during a party meeting at Ciala Resort.

Obado arrived late for the meeting and made for the podium where panelists, governors, and other top leaders were seated. Raila who was rendering his opening remarks at the time was not impressed and asked the governor to sit among the general audience.

The embattled governor had no choice but to grudgingly sit with the rest of the participants in the meeting called to reinforce support for BBI.

Raila’s unexpected reaction was reportedly triggered by the fact that Obado came late for a very important meeting, and proceeded to the podium where he was busy addressing leaders.

“Dhi ibed piny kocha,” Raila directed Obado in dholuo, which translates to ‘go and sit down there’.

Seated at the podium was Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o’, Homabay Governor Cyprian Awiti, Senator James Orengo, and Homa Bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga.

In his opening remarks, Raila stressed the importance of the regions’ support for the pursuit of constitution change.

Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o’, Woman Rep Rosa Buyu, nominated Senator Denita Ghati and a host of other MCAs pledged their unconditional support for the BBI, while speaking during the meeting.

The leaders declared the support of BBI in the Nyanza region is not subject to debate, but mandatory as the county will reap from the promises.

Also in attendance were Luo Nyanza Governors, several Members of Parliament, Senators, Woman Reps, and MCAs.

By LILIAN WAMATHAI

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

