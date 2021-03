Gone Too Soon: Promotion to Glory for Jacqueline Alice Kirui of Dallas,TX

Gone Too Soon: Promotion to Glory for Jacqueline Alice Kirui of Dallas,TX

We are saddened to announce the promotion to Glory of Jacqueline Alice Kirui, a retired Boston public schools teacher (Mwalimu) which occurred on Monday 3/22/21 here in Dallas, Texas US after a long illness . She is a mother to Gilbert Kipchirchir, Fredrick Kipkemboi, Evans Kibet , and Major Silvia Jemutai , mother in law to Rachel Kipkemboi and she is blessed with 3 grandchildren Nyambura, Zoe and Benjamin. Sister to Gladys ,Caroline and Purity, Catherine, among others . Sister-in law to Nathan Ngetuny and Solomon Koros.Auntie to Wendot, Kirwa, Chumba , Kipruto among many .

She will be be laid to rest in Kenya. More information will be communicated later. Let us all remember this family at this time of grief.

We will hold a memorial service on Saturday 3/27/21 at 2 PM Central Standard Time at

Rivers of Joy Community Church,2408 E Trinity Mills Suite 114 Carrollton, Texas 75006

For financial support

Cashapp or Zelle to Major Silvia Jemutai

7813085634. $SilviaJemutai

Purity Koros

5084231744

$Puritykoros

Open this link to join my WhatsApp Group: https://chat.whatsapp.com/ K9pYKfFHfVWClaadbhT859

