Kenyans Mourn Pastor Dominic Roche Who Succumbed To Covid-19

The gospel ministry is mourning the passing on of Pastor Dominic Roche Kaudo. The man of God succumbed to Covid-19 on the night of Monday, March 15, 2021, while receiving treatment at a local hospital, where he was admitted in the ICU for 10 days.

News of his death was shared on social media by several Christians he ministered to. check out messages of condolences from Kenyans;

burale1 Rest well my FRIEND…..REST REST REST REST…

njeshqabbz Too sad!

Wakash Viola Sad.. may his soul Rest in eternal Peace, Will always remember him during Fem meetings. May the family be comforted..

Prophet David Owusu SOME TRUTH IN LIFE ARE HARD TO ACCEPT. YOUR MEMORIES WILL NEVER BE FORGOTTEN. REST IN PEACE PASTOR ROCHE!

Wanjiru Mwangi This one😭😭😭😭😭😭 💔💔💔💔 waking up to your sad news no wonder you didn’t respond to me on Friday😭😭 aje sasa? Besides being a man of God you were a friend yaani💔 Rest well pastor Roche….May perpetual light shine upon you always f*** you Covid!

Monza Arwings Pastor Roche you have fought a good fight, You have finished the race, You have kept the faith! Though not easy for us on earth we know that Heaven has received a general. May the peace of God flow freely in your family friends and loved ones.

Winnie Muiruri A man of faith. A gentle heart of a servant. Every Friday you were teaching faith. You made sure the word of God sinks in us without diluting it. You preached the true gospel of our Lord Jesus…. you were full of life just the other day

It’s unbelievable you are no more

We prayed for you but God answered differently

Oooooooh death you have taken him away from us

My heart condolences to the wife and family and friends may the Lord comfort you

This has made me to serve God more because our days are numbered

Pastor Roche till we meet at the feet of Jesus rest in peace. 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 Am still in denial

Mbuchire Njunge Poleni sana Ruthu Wa Roche may the Almighty God give you peace at these trying moments

iamdavidkeen Oh nooo I’m completely speechless. RIP🙏🙏🙏

Eliud Gateri Go well Pastor.

Charles Omondi Sad… Peace to the family. Remember he ministered in FEM during his earlier days

Rachel Njeri How beautiful heaven must be, You impacted the lives of youths, you were one of the remnants may your soul RIP Pastor Dominic Roche my sincere condolence to your wife and the entire FEM FAMILY

Joseph M Millioneas So sad indeed, May almighty God comfort Ruth and the entire family shalom.

By Caren Nyota

Source-https://mpasho.co.ke/

