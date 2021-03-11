Late Ken Okoth’s MCA baby mama moves to court for child upkeep

Nairobi nominated MCA Anne Muthoni Thumbi has moved to court seeking to have it block Parliament from releasing any funds to the widow of former Kibra MP Ken Okoth.

The MCA, who bore a child with the late Okoth, has filed a case seeking maintenance for the child and an upfront payment of Sh148,000 in school fees arrears.

Thumbi says her son needs fees and upkeep and if the court does not move quickly and order payment of a reasonable upkeep, the minor might be discontinued from school.

The MCA argues, in her application, that she is apprehensive that the MP’s widow Monica Lavender might disinherit her child.

She has accused Monica of failing to disclose to her Okoth’s key assets or give her an indication of value of the funds held in his bank accounts.

According to the court papers, despite Thumbi’s lawyers reaching out to the widow, she had allegedly not informed them about the status of the estate.

“Executor (widow) failed to either disclose in her affidavit a key asset or indicate the value of funds held in bank, shares held in the sacco nor the value of the pension,” the court was told.

The matter came up in court on March 1, but could not proceed because the widow was absent.

Thumbi first moved to court in August 2019 seeking recognition of her son as the late MP’s offspring following his death in July of the same year.

Following the application, three DNA tests were conducted which ascertained that the child was sired by Okoth and Thumbi.

