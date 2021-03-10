VIDEO: Italian Woman Married To Maasai Man And Lives In A Boma

VideoVideo ShowsNEWS
By Diaspora Messenger
0

VIDEO: Italian Woman Married To Maasai Man And Lives In A Boma

VIDEO: Italian Woman Married To Maasai Man And Lives In A BomaThe story of  Italian woman Gaia Dominic who left everything behind in Italy to live with a Maasai husband in a Kenyan village Boma.

Ntoiyai Koruta and Gaia Dominic are a match made in heaven. The couple who reside in the deeper roots of Rift Valley Province knew from the word go they were meant for each other and have been together for years, They have also been blessed with a baby girl and though they have fought a lot of challenges to be together, one cannot help but admire the love and respect they have for each other.

- Advertisement -

By Lynn Ngugi  of Tuko

Video by Tuko / Tuco – Kenya

More Related Stories
NEWS

The Mbuzi Seller: Maasai ‘Social-Distance’…

NEWS

Kenyan activist among world’s 100 most influential people

NEWS

Woman who defied Maa culture: A portrait of power and poise

NEWS

Why a special bull will be slaughtered for William ole…

VIDEO: Italian Woman Married To Maasai Man And Lives In A Boma

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: