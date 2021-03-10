VIDEO: Italian Woman Married To Maasai Man And Lives In A Boma

The story of Italian woman Gaia Dominic who left everything behind in Italy to live with a Maasai husband in a Kenyan village Boma.

Ntoiyai Koruta and Gaia Dominic are a match made in heaven. The couple who reside in the deeper roots of Rift Valley Province knew from the word go they were meant for each other and have been together for years, They have also been blessed with a baby girl and though they have fought a lot of challenges to be together, one cannot help but admire the love and respect they have for each other.

By Lynn Ngugi of Tuko

Video by Tuko / Tuco – Kenya

