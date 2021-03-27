Photos of Gospel singer James Muhia and Fiancée’s Traditional Wedding

NEWSKENYA NEWS
By Diaspora Messenger
0

Photos of Gospel singer James Muhia and Fiancée’s Traditional Wedding

Photos of Gospel singer James Muhia and Fiancée's Traditional WeddingGospel singer James Muhia, best known by the stage name Moji Short Baba, and his longtime girlfriend Nyawira Gachui have taken the next step in their relationship.

The lovebirds got engaged earlier this year, taking to social media to break the great news to their fans.

- Advertisement -

A little over a month later after the engagement, Moji Shortbabaa and Ms Nyawira have held a traditional bride price ceremony popularly known as Ruracio.

The lovebirds took to their respective social media profiles to share pictures from the private ceremony.

“God’s grace has been sufficient in every step of the journey!! Grateful for supportive friends and family!! @nyawiragachugi to the moon and back😉” posted Moji.

More Related Stories
NEWS

Stick with cheating husbands: Gospel singer Loise Kim…

NEWS

Kenyan Gospel Singer Daddy Owen Reveals he is healing from…

NEWS

Akorino Gospel Singer Allan Aaron dumped wife Shiku After…

NEWS

Gospel singer Daddy Owen ask for prayers after deleting…

Nyawira on her part wrote: “There is still so much to be grateful for. This journey has been teaching me over and over again to love deeply,🥰🥰 laugh loudly 🤣🤣and firirinda  AGGRESSIVELY 💃🏿💃🏿. Mojishortbabaa Love you always and forever. #GoodNyaMu #BlessedLittleGirl”

Photos of Gospel singer James Muhia and Fiancée's Traditional Wedding

Source-http://nairobiwire.com/

 

Photos of Gospel singer James Muhia and Fiancée’s Traditional Wedding

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: