Situation Outside Lee funeral Home: Death Rumors of VVIP

On Friday, March 19, social media was awash with reports that the body of a Very Important Person (VIP) was at the Lee Funeral Home with many anticipating a death announcement.

However, speaking to Kenyans.co.ke, one of the directors at the establishment dismissed the speculations terming them as ‘false.’

“I have gotten reports that there is an ex-president or another high profile individual at the home which I can confirm are not true,” the representative explained.

My Father is Safe and healthy.

Stop Killing him. Ignore the rumors about Lee Funeral Home and Nairobi hospital. — Jimmy Kibaki (@JimyKibaki) March 19, 2021

There were further claims of heavy security presence at the Home, reports which he refuted stating that the place was only experiencing higher traffic.

“There is no heightened security. We have just had a lot of activity due to deaths resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic,” he explained.

The Lee Funeral Home’s Director added that they were adhering to the social distancing protocols even with the high traffic at the establishment.

This is not the first time speculations have arisen from a situation at the high-end facility.

The reports often stem from the fact that the funeral home is known for being the default mortuary where the bodies of influential and rich Kenyans are preserved after their demise.

Distinguished personalities and politicians such as the late ministers Joseph Nkaiserry and Nicholas Biwott, businessman Jacob Juma, Senator GG Kariuki, Governor Nderitu Gachagua and many other well-known Kenyans had their bodies preserved there.

In October 2020, speculations were rife of a VIP at the home after several Kenyans took to social media to state that they had witnessed heavy military presence at the Lee Funeral Home.

At the time, highly placed sources from the funeral Home told Kenyans.co.ke that the body of Major-General (Rtd) Duncan Kireri Wachira had been preserved in the area and hence, the presence of the military officers.

The mortuary was founded in 1987 by John S Lee following consultations with former Attorney General Charles Njonjo who was the chairman of Nairobi Hospital.

“I was told of the appalling state of City Mortuary. I was then being told to help people set up their funerals because they feared ending up at City Mortuary. I decided to take the chance,” he revealed in a 2018 interview.

After the completion of the facility, Lee indicated that the management took a keen interest in giving first-class services to bereaved families.

Another focus area was taking care of the deceased until the internment process was over, making it the best funeral home in the country.

By MICHAEL MUSYOKA

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

