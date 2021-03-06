Sonko sparks reactions online after sending bold message to Kenyans

Embattled Former Nairobi county Governor Mike Sonko has sparked reactions online after sending a bold message to Kenyans in Regard to his health and Political woes.

Penning his thoughts in a post on his Twitter page on Saturday, Posted a video of City Pastor Rev. Lucy Natasha conducting a Prayer Session for him in her church and Requested Kenyans to continue praying for him saying God will oversee him overcome all the tribulations for He has plans to prosper him and not to harm him, plans to give him hope and a future.

Just continue praying for me and God shall oversee me overcome all the tribulations for He has plans to prosper me and not to harm me, plans to give me hope and a future. May God Bless you All. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/UMXXlExvfi — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) March 6, 2021

Below are Reactions from Netizens on his post.

“Self Inflicted Pain is Unbearable & we unsympathetic. Learn to fight your equals.” A comment read.

“Please apologize to momma’s boy . Tell him it was just a slip of the tongue and all those charges will be dropped. He is determined to hurt you .” A comment read.

“Sonko God knows more than we know He know He knows what you ever did or not did He knows whether you ever cheated that you died He knows if you are pretending to be sick God knows all our tricks no amount of prayers will change the truth.” A comment read.

“Sonko, tunaenda Machakos lini. Next week bi elections. We need you as chief agent of UDA.” A comment read.

“Tafuta yule mama aliomba akapata zabuni ya kemsa kwa sababu ni kama mungu anasikia maombi yake sana.” A comment read.

“No weapon fashioned against you shall prosper🙏…Stay strong Mheshimiwa and Keep your head up.” A comment read.

“All the raised hands came down when they heard what was being prayed for, reflect.” A comment read.

“And you MUST accept to respect authority because, regardless of how the authority made it, you must respect it.” A comment read.

Source: https://ke.opera.news/

