VIDEO: Bold DP Ruto arrives at statehouse for Madaraka Day celebration

‘We’re praying for you’, DP Ruto tells Uhuru on Madaraka Day fete then they left the Dias together after the Celebrations and spent long time chatting.

We are praying for you!! These were the words of Deputy President William Ruto at State House on June 1, 2020, to president Uhuru Kenyatta.

“In fact, the coronavirus pandemic has made everybody realise our inadequacy and what God can do,” he said.

“Churches are shut, Kenyans have had to leave jobs, businesses are affected and our life as a nation is affected,” he said.

Ruto said that while it was normal to cough, things have turned abnormal.

“When you called the nation to action the response from Kenyans was unprecedented. Every Kenyan stepped forward,” he said.

“As you mobilise the government to these guidelines. We are confident that under your leadership the government will take the necessary decision to ensure that we mitigate the effects of this pandemic,” he said.

President Kenyatta, DP Ruto leave the Dias together after Madaraka day Celebrations at State House

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday led Kenyans in celebrating 57th Madaraka Day.

This is a national holiday celebrated every 1 June of every year in Kenya.

It commemorates the day in 1963 that Kenya attained independent self-governance after decades as a British Colony.

“As we stand on the sacrifice of those who came before us, let us be prepared to make sacrifices for our children who come after us and the nation we call home,” he said this via Twitter on Monday.

ODM leader Raila Odinga said that under these unique circumstances, Kenyans should have a happy and a rewarding Madaraka Day.

For the first time in history, Kenyans will celebrate Madaraka day virtually.

DP Ruto leaves his Karen Office for Statehouse to commemorate Kenya’s 57th Madaraka Day.

