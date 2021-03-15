Video: Waititu refuses to bail out son Ndung’u arrested over drunk driving

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has refused to bail out his son, Brian Ndung’u, who was arrested and charged over drunk driving on Monday, March 15.

Appearing before Nairobi Senior Principal Magistrate Esther Kimilu, Ndung’u pleaded guilty and was slapped with a three months jail term or pay KSh 30, 000 cash bail.

However, the Strathmore University law student was unable to raise the money and was later transferred to the Industrial Area Remand to serve his sentence.

A source intimated to TUKO.co.ke said he tried to contact his father to pay the cash bail but he dismissed him saying he should be jailed to experience the prison life. “Wacha akae huko ndani askie vile kuko, (let them jail him so that he can experience the prison life) said Waititu. Ndung’u also contacted his mother who also shared the same sentiments.

I’m not afraid to serve jail term

Earlier on while Speaking to TUKO.co.ke, Ndung’u said he was ready to serve the 3-month jail term. “I have been arrested more than 15 times so going to jail for me is not a big deal,” he said. Ndung’u said whenever he gets arrested he never calls his father for help.

My old man (Waititu) cannot be bothered by my being arrested, I have been arrested more than five times for violating curfew rules,” he added. He further revealed that he lives in separate servant quarters in his parents home.

