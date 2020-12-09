Certified Homes offers Kenyans in Diaspora Jobs Opportunities

By Diaspora Messenger
Certified Homes offers Kenyans in Diaspora Jobs OpportunitiesCertified Homes Ltd your developer of choice specializing in affordable housing is offering jobs opportunities to Kenyans in the diaspora. This is good news in the wake of companies worldwide undertaking massive layoffs in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and tough economic crisis.
The developer is looking forward to get suitable candidates in Kenya for the following positions, Accountant, Admin, Customer Relations Manager, Sales Representatives, Site Manager, Brand Ambassadors and Front Office Manager.
Certified Homes Ltd is a competitive, equal employer and doesn’t discriminate on gender, race, religion or origin of the qualified candidate.

To apply send your application to [email protected]
OR visit our website
www.certifiedhomes.co.ke
Call/WhatsApp +254711 128 128

