Certified Homes Wins The Most Prestigious Award

Your developer of choice Certified Homes has won the most prestigious award in real estate industry.

The developer was awarded by Real Estate Excellence Awards as The Most Promising High Rise Property Developer in 2020. Speaking during the awards ceremony, The MD Peter Nyaga said the following,

“We Dedicate this award to you our valued clients for your great support through out the year. We are because of you. We appreciate and value you soo much. Thank you all our clients and partners.”

Certified Homes is committed to ensure that you own quality homes affordably.

For more info:

Call/WhatsApp +254711128128

www.certifiedhomes.co.ke

