DP Ruto Claims that Jubilee Party is managed by drunkards

Deputy President William Ruto has sensationally claimed he is considering dumping Jubilee because the ruling political outfit is currently managed by drunkards

In an explosive interview on Citizen TV on Thursday night, an emotional DP also all but confirmed his political association with President Uhuru Kenyatta is over while explaining he will be banking on Kenyans to vote for him as President in 2022.

“The next President of Kenya will be elected, not appointed,” said the DP.

“I have tried all I could to see whether things can be worked out (within Jubilee) but it is proving difficult,” said Ruto.

“(That’s) because the people who call shots at Jubilee are hardly sober. They appear on national television drunk. That is the level of impunity they have.”

The DP mentioned a senior political figure as among the drunkards but Nairobi News cannot publish the name for legal reasons.

Despite the frustrations he has endured as the country’s second in command, Ruto adds that he is not willing to resign, with barely 15 months of his second term remaining.

“I was not elected Deputy President by Raphael Tuju. Kenyans voted for me and Uhuru Kenyatta. I will not resign just because a few people are pushing me to.”

The DP has on a number of occasions been denied access to the Jubilee headquarters in Nairobi.

