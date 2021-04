Kenyan man Stephen Muiruri Kamau found dead in his truck in Laredo, TX

It is with heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of Stephen Muiruri Kamau aka Mau. Kamau passed away on April 17th, 2021. Kamau was cousin to Janet Nduati and Peter Kanani.

Kamau was found deceased in his truck in Laredo, Texas. Janet is working with the Medical examiner and the state judge to ensure the body is released, and send back to Kenya.

Kamau was a long haul truck driver. On April 17th 2021, Kamau was found dead in the cabin of his truck after his employer initiated a search as he could not locate him. Janet is a distant cousin of Kamau and his family back home is counting on her to take his body back to Kenya. Kamau did not have any direct family members here in the USA.

In the meantime, we plead for your contribution to ship the body back home and other expenses. Janet will be leaving to Kenya for the funeral.

*Estimated cost – $13,000**

HELP TO SEND KAMAU’S BODY HOME

Please uplift the family in prayers as you support them morally and financially.

Please send your financial support to

Cashapp at $RozeM

