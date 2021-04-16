Photos: Waiguru Celebrate 50th Birthday, Reveals Blended Family With Waiganjo

Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru for the first time ever, shared photos of her blended family with lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo as she celebrated her 50th birthday on Friday, April 16.

Waiguru divorced oneTony Waiguru who they had sired children with and remarried Waiganjo who also brought with him children from his previous marriage.

The governor also added 5 lessons she has learnt in life so far as. These are;

Have an Anchor! Mine is God. Life will throw you twists and turns and in those moments of turbulence the anchor holds!

Build a strong support system! Family and friends who stay true and remind you of what life is truly about are invaluable. They will keep you grounded.

Live, laugh and love! Try new things often. Some of my most enjoyable moments have been driving across this country, stopping at Nyama joints, chats with ordinary Kenyans…all this in great company! My husband & I have driven to 37 counties.. we are hoping to cover the remaining 10 soonest.

Think generational impact. Make your footprint extremely clear where you are for two reasons; One for legacy and two, so that those who come after you never have to guess where to step.

A special one for the women and young girls out there; we have lesser excuses and greater opportunities than those before us to make our voices heard! Let’s make them and future generations proud!

Waiguru further recounted her personal and political miseries as she turned 50 years on Friday, April 16.

In her celebratory message, Waiguru said that she had survived tests and tribulations and was grateful to usher in a new phase and journey in her life.

“Today I turn 50! I am grateful to God for His goodness in my joys, successes, and through my seasons of fires and darkest nights.

“He has been closer to me like no other. I am blessed to have wonderful family and friends and to be in good health. What a blessing to turn 50,” Waiguru posted on her social media pages, quoting American artist CeCe Winans song Goodness of God.

In 2020, the governor survived an impeachment motion after the Senate threw out allegations fronted by Kirinyaga MCAs. The lawmakers had accused her of violation of the Constitution, abuse of office and gross misconduct.

On Friday, June 27, an 11- member Senate committee found that two charges against the governor including gross violation of the constitution and abuse of office and gross misconduct were unsubstantiated.

“I forgive the forces behind it. The report’s findings did indeed reveal areas of improvement in administration by officers and need for better checks and balances,” Waiguru assured that she would re-strategise.

Two months later, in August 2020, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) raided her house and offices over alleged involvement in graft. In her response, Waiguru claimed that the raid was politically instigated.

She also crossed paths with Interior Ministry PS Karanja Kibicho who she accused of maligning her administration in the quest for 2022 succession politics. The two, however, reunited and refuted claims that they had differed.

Waiguru, nonetheless, also celebrated good tidings in 2020 as she was selected as an Amujae Leader in the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (EJS) Presidential Center for Women and Leadership.

She was also appointed the Chief Patron of the Daughters of the Mountain (Central Region) and was tasked with supporting and mentoring the women in the organisation.

