VIDEO: DP Ruto Finally Admits He Was Pushed Away From Government

VideoNEWSKENYA NEWSVideo Shows
By Diaspora Messenger
0

VIDEO: DP Ruto Finally Admits He Was Pushed Away From Government

VIDEO: DP Ruto Finally Admits He Was Pushed Away From GovernmentDeputy President William Ruto has for the first time admitted in public that he has differences with President Uhuru Kenyatta, that have seen him pushed away from government.

Speaking to Citizen TV‘s Linus Kaikai on Thursday night, Ruto said that things went haywire after the 2017 General Elections when people he termed as “cabals” joined the government.

- Advertisement -

“You cannot with certainty say that you monitor when I talk or not talk to my boss,” Ruto told Kaikai. “Admittedly we have challenges. It is in the public domain that the way we worked up until 2017 is different to the way we work now. It is a choice of style.”

The Deputy President seemingly pointed fingers to President Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing him of choosing other people over him to run government affairs after the 2017 elections.

“The President has broken no law…he has chosen a different style and it is his prerogative…My advice, when sought, has been forthright and honest. If the President decides to elevate other people, consult more with the former leader of Opposition, I have taken it with grace. You have not heard me complain.”

More Related Stories
NEWS

DP Ruto-Oparanya 9 hour meeting triggers speculation of a…

NEWS

DP Ruto Reveals He Had To Learn Luhya Language To Lure…

NEWS

DP Ruto hints at a possibility of union with ODM leader…

NEWS

VIDEO: Rowdy Youth Shouts DP Ruto Down In Isiolo County

He says the opposition was invited into the government and changed the priority of the ruling Jubilee Party, with the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) taking centre-stage.

The DP also took an issue with Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe, using his name to insinuate that he was the architect of chaos in the government and in the Jubilee Party.

“The style changed and it is the prerogative of the President being the boss…Because of change of style, priorities changed. Big 4 Agenda slowed down. My space was taken up by other people. It became urgent to change the constitution,” said Ruto

Despite admitting to having been sidelined, Ruto said he would not resign from the government.

“I am not yet there because there are people who believe that they can push me to resign. That’s the whole scheme. I am not going to give them the opportunity to celebrate,” he added.

He also defended himself against claims that he had gone against the President by taking the Sputink V vaccine instead of the government, saying that he was not invited to the State House when the Cabinet was being vaccinated.

By Francis Muli

Source-https://www.kahawatungu.com/

VIDEO: DP Ruto Finally Admits He Was Pushed Away From Government

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: