VIDEO: KCPE Results-List of Top 10 KCPE 2020 candidates

Education CS George Magoha on Thursday, April 15, released the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) at Mtihani House in Nairobi.

During the press briefing, Magoha noted that the overall performance in 2020 improved compared to that of 2019.

The top candidate, Mumo Faith Kawii scored 433 followed by Wesonga Yuvet Nanzala and Murithii Angel Gakenia who tied with 432 marks.

1,179,182 million candidates sat the KCPE exam between March 22 and March 24, 2021. 590,450 of the candidates were boys representing (50.07%) while 588,742 were girls representing (49.93%).

Female candidates did better in English, Kiswahili and Sign language while their male counterparts did well in Maths, Science and Social Studies.

The administration of KCPE 2021 examinations was done in a unique manner bearing in mind that the world was facing the Covid-19 pandemic and Kenya’s school calendar was destructed.

“It is the first time that we are releasing results of KCPE in April. And it’s the first time we release the results when our country is busy managing the effects and spread of Covid-19,” Magoha stated.

Further, he stated that the results were commendable and congratulated the teachers for their outstanding work.

He added that all the students would transition to secondary school, adding that form one selection would take place on May 28, 2021.

The CS also announced that the government would give 9000 scholarships to students from needy backgrounds.

By STEPHANIE WANGARI

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

VIDEO: KCPE Results-List of Top 10 KCPE 2020 candidates